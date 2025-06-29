DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as low as $11.18. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 1,501 shares traded.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
