DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as low as $11.18. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 1,501 shares traded.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 247,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

