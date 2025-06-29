Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 469.07 ($6.44) and traded as high as GBX 626 ($8.59). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 620 ($8.51), with a volume of 23,346 shares trading hands.

Gooch & Housego Stock Up 2.3%

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 500.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 468.59. The stock has a market cap of £156.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX 15 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gooch & Housego had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gooch & Housego PLC will post 40.9691418 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

