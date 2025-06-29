Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 193 shares trading hands.

Schmitt Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

