Investec Group (LON:INVP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 507.73 ($6.97) and traded as high as GBX 540 ($7.41). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 529.84 ($7.27), with a volume of 1,630,436 shares trading hands.
Investec Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 499.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 507.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05.
Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 79.10 ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investec Group had a net margin of 43.98% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Investec Group will post 70.0000031 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Investec Group Company Profile
Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.
