Investec Group (LON:INVP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 507.73 ($6.97) and traded as high as GBX 540 ($7.41). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 529.84 ($7.27), with a volume of 1,630,436 shares trading hands.

Investec Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 499.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 507.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 79.10 ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investec Group had a net margin of 43.98% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Investec Group will post 70.0000031 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Investec Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($7.04), for a total transaction of £71,820 ($98,559.08). Also, insider Stephen Koseff sold 38,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($7.04), for a total transaction of £198,274.50 ($272,093.45). In the last three months, insiders have sold 868,381 shares of company stock valued at $455,086,607. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

