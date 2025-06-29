Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Investment Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Sims Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.37.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $323.63 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

