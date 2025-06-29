Aljian Capital Management LLC Sells 1,877 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aljian Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in AT&T by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 143,744 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 63,359 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,255,000 after buying an additional 365,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 37,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of T opened at $28.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

