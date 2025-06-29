Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.99 ($3.32) and traded as high as GBX 277 ($3.80). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 277 ($3.80), with a volume of 34,838 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.80) price objective on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Norcros Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £247.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 259.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 241.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60.

Norcros (LON:NXR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 32.60 ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norcros had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norcros plc will post 31.3118812 EPS for the current year.

About Norcros



Norcros is a market leading group of brands providing design led, high quality bathroom and kitchen products with operations primarily in the UK and South Africa.

Based in the UK, Norcros operates under six brands:

· Triton – Market leader in the manufacture and marketing of showers in the UK

· Merlyn – UK and Ireland’s No.1 supplier of shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors

· Grant Westfield – Leading manufacturer of high-end waterproof bathroom wall panels

· Vado – Leading manufacturer and supplier of taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves

· Croydex – Market-leading, innovative designer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-quality bathroom furnishings and accessories

· Abode – Leading niche designer and distributor of high-quality kitchen taps, bathroom taps, and kitchen sinks

Based in South Africa, Norcros operates under four brands:

· Tile Africa – Chain of retail stores focused on ceramic and porcelain tiles and associated products such as sanitaryware, showers, and adhesives

· Johnson Tiles South Africa – Manufacturer of ceramic and porcelain tiles

· TAL – Leading manufacturer of ceramic and building adhesives in South Africa

· House of Plumbing – Market-leading supplier of specialist plumbing materials

Norcros is headquartered in Wilmslow, Cheshire and employs around 2,100 people.

