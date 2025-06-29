Colonial River Investments LLC Takes $333,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Sanofi by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 1,107.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.02. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $60.12.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNY. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

