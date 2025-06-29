Colonial River Investments LLC Takes $333,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Sanofi by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 1,107.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sanofi Price Performance
Sanofi stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.02. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $60.12.
Sanofi Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on SNY. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNY
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sanofi
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.