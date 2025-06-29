Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.66 and traded as high as $6.35. Forward Industries shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 11,522 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Forward Industries in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Forward Industries

Forward Industries Stock Up 0.2%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 1,557.80% and a negative net margin of 11.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Forward Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.