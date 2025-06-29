DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.5%

DD opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

