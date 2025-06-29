JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Financial Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,823 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,762,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPQ opened at $54.27 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6207 per share. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.73%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

