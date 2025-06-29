Patron Partners LLC Has $553,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patron Partners LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $323.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.93 and a 200-day moving average of $329.82. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia acquired 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $256.31 per share, with a total value of $1,025,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,690.41. This trade represents a 3,603.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.37.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

