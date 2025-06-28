WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVS Health Trading Up 0.5%
NYSE CVS opened at $68.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
