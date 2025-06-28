Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 818 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after buying an additional 120,409 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,808,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 87,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BSV stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average of $77.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

