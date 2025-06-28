Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB) Shares Purchased by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCYB. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SCYB opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

About Schwab High Yield Bond ETF

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

