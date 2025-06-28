Veris Residential, Inc. (VRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on July 10th

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.
Veris Residential has a dividend payout ratio of -177.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Veris Residential to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.
Veris Residential Trading Up 0.6%
NYSE VRE opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Veris Residential has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRE shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Veris Residential
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veris Residential
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 72.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 423,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Veris Residential by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 79,802 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veris Residential by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Veris Residential by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Veris Residential Company Profile
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veris Residential
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Stable Yield & Growth: Duke Energy Upgraded to Buy by Goldman
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Broadcom’s Big VMware Update: A Threat to Public Cloud Giants?
Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.