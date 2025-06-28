Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 91.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

EFC stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 42.26, a current ratio of 42.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 101.59% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $82.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellington Financial stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ellington Financial worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

