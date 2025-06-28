Money Concepts Capital Corp Takes $1.18 Million Position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of BSX opened at $106.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $107.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $16,852,118.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,379,150.88. This represents a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,592.37. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.