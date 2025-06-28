Travel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 25th

BigBear.ai, Costco Wholesale, and Alibaba Group are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose primary business involves travel and tourism, such as airlines, hotel chains, cruise lines, online travel agencies and car rental firms. Their revenues and earnings tend to fluctuate with consumer travel demand, economic cycles and seasonal patterns. As a result, travel stocks can be more volatile than the broader market but may offer significant upside when leisure and business travel rebound. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. 237,990,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,469,984. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded down $14.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $987.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,379. The company has a market capitalization of $437.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,003.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $981.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $793.00 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,508,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,933,440. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.49. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $272.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

