Head-To-Head Comparison: Lionsgate Studios (LION) versus Its Rivals

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “MEDIA CONGLOM” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lionsgate Studios to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lionsgate Studios and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lionsgate Studios 0 3 4 1 2.75 Lionsgate Studios Competitors 269 884 1583 39 2.50

Lionsgate Studios currently has a consensus price target of $8.86, indicating a potential upside of 50.63%. As a group, “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies have a potential upside of 9.39%. Given Lionsgate Studios’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lionsgate Studios is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

41.3% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Lionsgate Studios shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lionsgate Studios $3.20 billion -$128.50 million -13.67 Lionsgate Studios Competitors $9.89 billion -$287.07 million -33.89

Lionsgate Studios’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lionsgate Studios. Lionsgate Studios is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lionsgate Studios -4.02% N/A -0.44% Lionsgate Studios Competitors -0.69% -71.10% 1.71%

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

