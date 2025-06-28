Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Uniting Wealth Partners LLC

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 275.0% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 75,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 28.7% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 60,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 401.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $944,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $233,516.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,671.90. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $189,078.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,864.07. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,406. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CLH stock opened at $231.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.60. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

