Gold Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 14,157 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 119.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 19.4%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.26. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

