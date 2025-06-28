Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Sells 346 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,683,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,923,000 after purchasing an additional 254,544 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 49,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average of $88.12. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.