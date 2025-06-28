3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,063 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 19.4%

Shares of IEFA opened at $83.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.26. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.