Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Uniting Wealth Partners LLC

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ADX opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

