The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,157,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 809,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,883,000 after purchasing an additional 78,169 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 308,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 77,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 44.8% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 63,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $90.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $90.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $261,713.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,152.32. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,995 shares of company stock valued at $10,493,320. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

