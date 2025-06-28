Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $175,086,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,211,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,601,000 after acquiring an additional 551,530 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5,809.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,459,000 after acquiring an additional 453,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,454,000 after acquiring an additional 427,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,370,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,722,000 after acquiring an additional 392,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Stephens lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

TSN opened at $55.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.60. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

