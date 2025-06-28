Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBDR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2,825.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,833,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,020,000 after buying an additional 4,668,327 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 194,406 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,924 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,015,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 446,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 120,386 shares in the last quarter.

IBDR opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $24.68.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

