Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Buys 276 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.3% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $789,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.40 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $471.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

