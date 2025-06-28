Shore Point Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Shore Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,592,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,468,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,016,000 after acquiring an additional 181,241 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $65.07 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $66.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

