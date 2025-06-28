AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.44% of AptarGroup worth $142,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AptarGroup by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,933,000 after acquiring an additional 50,752 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in AptarGroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,357,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AptarGroup by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATR opened at $155.85 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $178.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 17,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,687,686.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,002,082.64. The trade was a 7.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $151,657.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,798.42. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,983,798 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

