The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $346.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $292.33 and a 12-month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

