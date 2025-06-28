Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $13.33 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 120.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,645 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,736,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,849,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,836 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,615,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PayPal by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,529,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,462,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,908 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. PayPal’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.42.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

