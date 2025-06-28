Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 (LON:GV1O) Releases Earnings Results

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 (LON:GV1O – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (2.30) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Stock Performance
Shares of GV1O opened at GBX 33 ($0.45) on Friday. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 48 ($0.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.42 million and a P/E ratio of 1,650.00.
About Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1
It is also looking to make further investments in new and growing sustainable businesses.
Gresham House Asset Management Limited (GHAM), is the investment Manager for Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc.
