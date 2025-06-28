Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 (LON:GV1O) Releases Earnings Results

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 (LON:GV1O – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (2.30) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Stock Performance

Shares of GV1O opened at GBX 33 ($0.45) on Friday. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 48 ($0.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.42 million and a P/E ratio of 1,650.00.

About Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust that seeks to provide investors with tax-efficient returns on their investment. It has largely invested in a portfolio of unquoted companies specialising in long-term renewable energy generating.It is also looking to make further investments in new and growing sustainable businesses.

Gresham House Asset Management Limited (GHAM), is the investment Manager for Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc.

