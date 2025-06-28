Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Concentrix updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.530-11.760 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 2.800-2.910 EPS.
Concentrix Trading Down 6.2%
Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56.
Concentrix Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 532.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 9.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 17.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 146,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 75.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 181,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CNXC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
