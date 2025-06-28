TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,928,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213,243 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,470,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,171,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,527,000 after purchasing an additional 637,643 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,362,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,538,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,498,000 after purchasing an additional 322,313 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.