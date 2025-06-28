BSW Wealth Partners Sells 5,506 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VWO stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

