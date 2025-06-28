Board of the Pension Protection Fund Makes New $105,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Autodesk Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $305.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.03 and a 52-week high of $326.62.
ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $313.03) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson set a $305.00 price objective on Autodesk and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.45.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
