Board of the Pension Protection Fund Makes New $105,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $305.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.03 and a 52-week high of $326.62.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $775,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,869,305. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 3,087 shares of company stock valued at $936,607 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $313.03) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson set a $305.00 price objective on Autodesk and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.