Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.33% of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,855,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

