CWC Advisors LLC. Takes $577,000 Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 1.8%

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.