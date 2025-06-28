Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,545 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $14,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $737,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 target price on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Sealed Air Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 5.55%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.