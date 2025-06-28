Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,432,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,586 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,262,000 after acquiring an additional 516,617 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $181.11 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $281.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

