SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 266,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 141,142 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 269,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,281 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,159,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266,431 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

