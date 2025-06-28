Shore Point Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Shore Point Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after acquiring an additional 506,315 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 400,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 485,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 110.13 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

