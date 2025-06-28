Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 337,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,853 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,470,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,928,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213,243 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,881,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,634 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 23,525.2% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,428,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,332 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,196,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. Weyerhaeuser Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

