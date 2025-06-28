Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Increased by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.6% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $181.11 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $281.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.79.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

