Kessler Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 115.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $375,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,805.10. This represents a 45.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

