Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Has $246,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $458.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $470.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.78.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Melius Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

