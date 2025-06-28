Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Dillard’s has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $30.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DDS opened at $414.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $282.24 and a twelve month high of $510.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.10 by $1.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 322.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Dillard’s by 110.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 18.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 75.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth about $3,746,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dillard’s

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.