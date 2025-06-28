Lithium Stocks To Follow Now – June 27th

Exxon Mobil, QuantumScape, and Albemarle are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing or refining of lithium and lithium-based compounds. Because lithium is a key component in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and portable electronics, these stocks often track trends in clean energy, battery technology and global electric-vehicle adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.98. 5,999,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,699,228. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.98 and a 200-day moving average of $108.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QS traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,723,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,520,793. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 16.66, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 4.27.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,139. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.76. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $113.91.

